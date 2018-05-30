Steele High student arrested, accused of creating hot spot called ‘The Steele School Shooter'

CIBOLO, Texas - A student at Steele High School has been arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat.

Students discovered a Wi-Fi access point called “Steele High School Shooter” on Tuesday, Cibolo police said.

The Cibolo Police Department said at the time of the discovery, there was no identified threat and police presence was increased at the school.

Information technology personnel tried to identify the source of the signal, but it was turned off and the originating device was not located.

Officers stayed on campus until the end of the day, and administration personnel sent an email to parents to inform them of the situation.

A hot spot once again appeared Wednesday morning. The time, it was titled “The Steele School Shooter.” Part of the school was placed on lockdown, and the suspect student was located.

Officials determined there was no threat and the hot spots were titled as a joke.

