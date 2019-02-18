Suspect in car chase attempts to fight troopers, ends up in hospital, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man suspected of leading authorities on a chase throughout the city was taken to the hospital Monday morning after trying to fight troopers when the stolen truck he was driving wrecked, police said.

San Antonio police said they received a call about a stolen work truck and the truck owner helped authorities track the vehicle down. When police attempted to make contact with the driver of the stolen vehicle, the man sped off and a chase ensued.

Police called in the assistance of the Department of Public Safety as a police helicopter kept track of the stolen vehicle.

Police Lt. James Lint described the lengthy chase.

"I’ll put it this way, we started down here on (Interstate) 35 in the southern part of San Antonio, we went up on to East Patrol, North Patrol, Prue, the West area of San Antonio, and then back here -- so basically they were driving all around (Loop) 410," Lint said.

Troopers were able to catch up with the chase suspect on Interstate 35 near Fischer Road when the driver lost control of the truck and crashed into a cable guard rail.

Police said the driver didn't surrender after the wreck and attempted to fight troopers, which landed the man in the hospital.

Police have not named the suspect, nor did they say what type of injuries the troopers or man sustained.

