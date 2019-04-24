Robbers try to shoot their way into West Side home

SAN ANTONIO - Police are asking for the public's help identifying two men responsible for an aggravated robbery that occurred on April 8.

Two men attempted to gain entry to a home in the 9100 block of Village Brown on the city's West side.

One robber rang the victim's doorbell and started asking about a tattoo while the second robber hid around the corner, wielding a gun and wearing a mask.

The victim was able to close and lock the door before the culprits gained entry, however one of the men fired several shots through the front door of the home before leaving.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

