TECH SA: UTSA STEM camp for girls offered on West Side

SAN ANTONIO - The University of Texas at San Antonio created a camp focused on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math, or STEM.

The five-day summer camp for middle school girls is hosted at the Good Samaritan Community Services Center.

UTSA mechanical engineer professor Pranav Bhounsule came up with the free camp called "Girl CodeRunners."

"What we've traditionally found is we don't get adequate representation from different parts of San Antonio. West Side, South Side, are two communities which generally are underrepresented," Bhounsule said.

UTSA received a $100,000 from the Texas Workforce Commission after Bhounsule submitted a grant proposal.

"I think it's awesome. As a girl who is in STEM, it's you know, very noticeable, the lack of female representation. So it's great to start from very young just to know that you can do this and you have the capability to," UTSA student Vedika Khanna said.

Students must submit an application to join the summer camp.

Click here to view the application.



