Arkansas boy drowns while swimming at Texas beach
Drowning happened in waters off Crystal Beach in Galveston County
GALVESTON, Texas – A 10-year-old Arkansas boy drowned while swimming with his family in Galveston County, authorities said.
Micah Batson of Little Rock disappeared shortly before noon Saturday while swimming with his family in waters off Crystal Beach, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
The boy's father told authorities that he and his son were in waist-high water when a wave crashed over them and separated them, the Galveston County Daily News reported.
Padre Island National Seashore to allow overnight beach camping
First responders found the boy’s body several hours later, authorities said. The beach area on the Bolivar Peninsula does not have lifeguards.
Deputies reported busy beaches similar to a holiday weekend, Trochesset said. Stay-at-home orders issued because of the coronavirus pandemic were lifted Friday.
