Carrollton police searching for 10-year-old girl after mother found dead overnight in North Texas

Carrollton police are searching for Rosemary Singer, 10, who could be with Ronald Lee Singer, 35, who is driving a black Mitsubishi Outlander with the Texas license plate number NLZ4205. Police said the child's mother was found dead early Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

Police officers in North Texas are searching for a 10-year-old girl and a 35-year-old man after the child’s mother was found dead overnight.

Carrollton police said Rosemary Singer could be with the possible suspect, Ronald Lee Singer, who may be driving the deceased woman’s black Mitsubishi Outlander with the Texas license plate number NLZ4205.

The child’s mother, Maria Romero Ramos, was found dead by her roommate at around 1 a.m. Wednesday, according to Carrollton police.

AMBER ALERT PENDING pic.twitter.com/OJEV1msHRi — Carrollton TX Police (@CarrolltonTXPD) March 3, 2021

Ronald Lee Singer is Ramos’ ex-husband, officials said.

Details surrounding her death are unknown, but an Amber Alert for Rosemary Singer said the child disappeared on Tuesday.

Rosemary Singer was last seen in a dark blue jacket, a red and gray shirt with writing on it, dark blue pants, and white and purple shoes.

She is 5-feet, 2-inches tall, weighs 75 pounds, has brown hair and has brown eyes.

Adding very recent photos of Rosemary. She’s approximately 5’0”, 95 lbs. Does not always wear her glasses. #AMBERAlert https://t.co/sehyqQ9jZ6 pic.twitter.com/0V5m0lNFyv — Carrollton TX Police (@CarrolltonTXPD) March 3, 2021

Police said Ronald Lee Singer was last seen in a gray shirt and had a blue bandana as a mask. He is 5-feet, 10-inches tall, weighs 235 pounds, has brown hair and has hazel eyes.

He was last heard from in Carrollton and has ties to the CIty of Hillsboro.

Police said the child may be in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or the Carrollton Police Department at 972-834-4880.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

