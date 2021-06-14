Search for missing Texas man in Grand Canyon National Park

FILE- A sunset at Lipan Point at the south rim of the Grand Canyon on January 09, 2021, in Grand Canyon Village, Arizona. Charles Lyon of Tyler, Texas, is missing in the Grand Canyon National Park and his vehicle was located near Lipan Point. (Photo by Josh Brasted/Getty Images)

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. – Rangers at Grand Canyon National Park are searching for a missing Texas man whose abandoned vehicle was found at the South Rim.

Park officials said Monday that 49-year-old Charles Lyon of Tyler was last seen at a hotel in Tusayan last Thursday.

They said Lyon’s vehicle was located Friday along Desert View Drive near Lipan Point and it’s believed he was traveling alone.

Park rangers are asking anyone who may have seen or talked to Lyon recently to notify the National Park Service’s investigative branch.