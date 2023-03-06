Texas woman arrested, banned from Harris County H-E-B stores after slapping employee, report says

Lynda Ukeh has been charged with assault, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said.

HOUSTON – A Texas woman is accused of assaulting an H-E-B employee after she was told she had too many items in the self-checkout lane, according to authorities.

The woman, 37-year-old Lynda Ukeh, has been charged with assault, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said in a social media post.

Her bond was set at $100 and part of her bond conditions include no longer being allowed to shop at H-E-B stores in Harris County, ABC13 reported.

Herman said that on Thursday, Ukeh went to the H-E-B store in the 7300 block of Louetta Road in Spring and tried to use the self-checkout lane.

She had more than 10 items and was told she couldn’t pay, Herman said.

Ukeh allegedly became upset and left the store, but returned with a friend and assaulted an employee. Authorities said Ukeh pulled the employee’s hair and slapped her.

Ukeh then left the scene, but she was identified and located at her home. She was taken to the Harris County Jail.

Read also: