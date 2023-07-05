1 killed, 4 injured in fireworks explosion in East Texas

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas – One person was killed in an explosion in East Texas during preparation for a fireworks display on Tuesday, according to media reports.

The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office said the explosion happened at around 10:30 a.m. at the Firehouse 9 Farm event venue in Gilmer, where an event was planned for the Fourth of July.

Sheriff Larry Webb told KLTV that they responded to a major fire caused by fireworks and “other volatile incendiaries.”

The fire resulted in an explosion, and one person was killed at the scene, KLTV reported. Four other people were injured.

The Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office and ATF are investigating the incident, according to KLTV. Authorities do not believe foul play was involved.

Gilmer, the county seat of Upshur County, is located about 125 miles east of Dallas.

