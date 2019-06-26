Silver Alert issued for impaired 78-year-old

The Harris County Constable PCT 4 is looking for a missing 78-year-old man who they said poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Officials said Clayton Sambury is 6 feet tall, and weighs about 200 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes and has a bald head with a small patch of hair on his neck. He was last seen wearing a blue plaid shirt and jeans.

Sambury was last seen around 6 p.m. Tuesday in Richardson, Texas, driving a white 2016 Toyota Highlander with Texas license plate HLF6631. The Highlander has a cracked windshield.

Officials said Sambury is diagnosed with cognitive impairment.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to call 911 or contact the Harris County Constable PCT 4 at 281-376-3472.

