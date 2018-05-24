Thief stole woman's car while her son, 6, slept inside, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A 6-year-old boy is back safely with his mother after her car was stolen while he slept inside.

Tamarra Andrew said the theft happened in a matter of seconds while she was shopping at the Dollar Tree on the city’s West Side.

Man with facial tattoos arrested for scaring kids, ranting about where babies come from

Andrew said she looked outside and saw her car pulling away with her son inside. She said the boy is on medication and had been asleep. She said he woke up and realized a stranger was in his mother’s car.

The thief was also caught off guard and asked the boy to get out, she said. He dropped the boy off around the corner from the store, she said, and then took off with her car.

Andrew said she had stopped at the Dollar Tree to get one item and didn't want to wake her son up, but that she now regrets that decision.

Man orders raspa before robbing raspa stand at gunpoint, SAPD says

“That was the longest two seconds of my life,” she said. “I didn't know what was going to happen. I do take full responsibility for what happened but there is some really crazy people in this world."

San Antonio police are using surveillance video from the store to help identify the man who stole Andrews’ car, which is 2007 or 2008 black Mitsubishi Galant.

“I don't even care about the car,” she said. “It’s just my kid was in the car.”

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.