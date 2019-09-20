Man in ICE custody accused of sexually assaulting San Antonio child in 2017

SAN ANTONIO - A man set to be deported to Honduras was taken to Bexar County Jail instead after San Antonio police arrested him in connection with a 2017 child sexual assault case.

Oscar Paz, 37, is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, jail records show.

On Jan. 15, 2017, the mother of two young girls, ages 8 and 4, called police to report the sexual assault.

The mother told police she left the children with her brother and sister, but came home to find the girls unsupervised.

She found the children crying, the mother told police. The girls told them a stranger entered the home and made them follow him outside.

When they did, the girls were sexually assaulted, according to the affidavit.

Police were able to obtain DNA evidence through a forensic medical examination.

On Aug. 7, 2019, police were notified the genetic profile was a match with Paz's DNA, which was obtained after he was convicted in December 2018 for burglary of a habitation.

Police discovered Paz was in the custody of U.S. Immigration Customs and Enforcement and set to be deported to Honduras. ICE released Paz to San Antonio police after they obtained an arrest warrant.

Paz's bail was set at $75,000, jail records show.

