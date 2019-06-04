Videos, pictures show damage caused by strong storms in San Antonio, surrounding areas

SAN ANTONIO - Tuesday's storms brought rain, lightning and strong winds to San Antonio and the surrounding areas.

The storms caused some flooding and wind damage.

KSAT viewer Shawn Garza sent photos of two hangars that were damaged at the Castroville airport.

Photo Courtesy: Shawn Garza

Another viewer, Jasmin Benavides, sent KSAT some video of the flooding on Marbach Road. The video shows several vehicles, including a school bus, driving through high water.

