Watch ostrich, zebra, camel races at Retama

SAN ANTONIO - Things are going to get wild at Retama Park Race Track, with camel, ostrich and zebra races on Aug. 3.

Wagers on camel, ostrich and zebra races aren’t allowed, but guests can still bet on the horses that will also be racing.

Meet and greets with the animals will take place from 5 to 6 p.m. on Aug. 2.

The wild animal races will take place between horse races three and four, five and six, and seven and eight.

Gates will open at 4 p.m. and the first horse race will be at 6:45 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults and $3 for children under 12.

Food trucks will be on-site Aug. 3 in addition to the regular fare, including:

Mr. Fish, Balu's Kitchen, Straight Outta Philly, KR’s Geaux-2 Catering, Southern Gourmet On Da Geaux, Mister Softee San Antonio, Dave's Chilitown, Lada Ladies, A'Macs Snack Shack, ScooterZ BBQ and Pepito's Italian Ice & Funnel Chunks

