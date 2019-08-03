Witnesses follow man who shot at vehicle after botched drug deal in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas - Witnesses followed a suspected shooter in a vehicle who they say fired at another vehicle in San Marcos, leading police right to him.

Dillon Snethkamp was arrested Thursday.

Officers said he called police and complained someone was following his car.

Investigators said Snethkamp eventually admitted to trying to meet up with another person to buy drugs but was robbed during the deal.

Police said Snethkamp then shot at the person who he said robbed him.

It’s unknown if the person in the other car was shot.

