Woman shot to death on SE Side killed over money, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO - A 20-year-old woman who was found shot to death Thursday on the Southeast Side was killed over money, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

A passing driver discovered Brianna De La Cruz badly wounded shortly before 5 a.m. on South Foster Road.

The affidavit said the driver told police that De La Cruz appeared to be crawling and reaching out for help.

But when officers and paramedics arrived, she already was dead.

Kedreen Pugh, 30, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in connection with De La Cruz's murder.

Police found out that days prior to the shooting, De La Cruz was staying at a motel near Highway 90 and Military Drive, and that she had gone there with a man, who they later identified as Pugh, the affidavit said.

A tipster also told investigators that Pugh had confessed to the killing, saying that De La Cruz had stolen money from him, the affidavit said.

The tipster claimed that Pugh told him he shot her multiple times and watched her "crawling for her life," the affidavit said.

The tipster said Pugh told him he thought about going back and "popping her a few more times," but daylight was dawning, the affidavit said.

Investigators said they found 9 mm shell casings at the scene and that Pugh was known to carry a 9 mm handgun.

Pugh was booked Tuesday into the Bexar County Jail on a charge of murder and other charges.



Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.