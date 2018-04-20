Woman's purse stolen in elaborate scheme at Bexar County store

SAN ANTONIO - A woman whose image was caught on surveillance camera is accused of conning an elderly person at a grocery store in Northwest Bexar County -- persuading her to withdraw money and later stealing it from her purse, investigators said.

The woman officials are looking for received help from an accomplice, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

The theft took place March 15, when the victim was approached by the woman, who said she was struggling financially and needed help, deputies said.

The woman responsible for the crime convinced the elderly woman that she had won the lottery and needed help picking up the winnings, along with a ride to the lottery office.

The thief’s accomplice posed as another shopper and assisted in conning the woman. Both are responsible for stealing the victim’s purse, deputies said.

The accomplice wasn’t caught on camera, but is described as a woman in her 40s with a moderate to heavy build.

