Cats in San Antonio looking for their fur-ever homes

Start your day off right by looking at some furry felines! There are dozens of cats up for adoption right here in San Antonio.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists "more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups" to bring you this roundup of cats near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Julius, domestic longhair

Julius is a lovable male domestic longhair cat currently residing at Tejas Rescued Pet Adoptions. Julius is the life of the party — he loves dogs and cats. He is already house-trained. He is neutered, and he has all his shots. Julius' current caretakers say: Julius is a bit shy, but has never shown any signs of aggression. Julius is a true cuddle bug, and will sit next to you as long as you want. Julius wants to be someone's buddy and will need to be an indoor only kitty. A quieter home would probably be best for Julius, but he would adapt to any home given time. Read more about Julius on Petfinder.

Lacy, Siamese mix

Lacy is a sweet female Siamese mix staying at Mystery Dog Rescue. Lacy is happy to keep company with other cats, dogs and kids. No need to worry: She's already house-trained. She's been vaccinated and spayed. Here's what Lacy's friends at Mystery Dog Rescue think of her: Lacy is a beautiful and sweet girl. She is quiet and affectionate. She will reach out for attention. Lacy is FIV+. She is around five years old and needs a good forever home. Lacy needs love and a place to call her own. Read more about Lacy on Petfinder.

Seth, Persian

Seth is a charming male Persian cat currently housed at Al's Hyde Park Rescue. Fear not: He has already house-trained. Seth is neutered and vaccinated. Seth's current caretakers say: Seth is a gorgeous odd-eyed white Persian. He just turned one year old, so he's an adolescent kitten. He's a little bit shy the first time he meets someone new, but he warms up and tends to choose one person to bond closely with. Read more about how to adopt Seth on Petfinder.

Nibbles, Persian

Nibbles is a lovable male Persian cat staying at Al's Hyde Park Rescue. He has mastered his house-training etiquette. He's already neutered and vaccinated. Nibbles' current caretakers say: Nibbles is a super sweet, odd-eyed (one green and the other blue), white Persian. He likes toys, treats and cuddling. Read more about how to adopt Nibbles on Petfinder.

Tobias, domestic shorthair and tabby mix

Tobias is an adorable male domestic shorthair and tabby mix being cared for at Mystery Dog Rescue. Tobias will get along great with your dogs, cats and kids. He has mastered his house-training etiquette. Tobias is neutered and vaccinated. Here's what Tobias' friends at Mystery Dog Rescue think of him: Tobias is a great dude. He is very social, likes people and doesn't mind dogs or other cats. Tobias is sweet and would make a fabulous family cat. Read more about how to adopt Tobias on Petfinder.

Yeti, domestic shorthair

Yeti is a sweet male domestic shorthair cat staying at Footbridge Foundation. Yeti is friendly as can be, and he gets along well with other cats. He is already house-trained. His vaccinations are already up to date, and he is neutered. From Yeti's current caretaker: Yeti is a character, a gentle giant. He loves to sit by the window all day. He has a room that he retreats to if he feels uncomfortable, but that's pretty rare lately. He loves his food and is very food motivated. He loves to play with ping pong balls and prefers floor cardboard scratchers to the scratching posts. Apply to adopt Yeti today at Petfinder.

Toby Oliver, domestic

Toby Oliver is a male domestic cat staying at San Antonio Feral Cat Coalition. Toby Oliver loves other cats. He is looking for a dog-free household. Toby Oliver is already neutered and vaccinated. He's already house-trained. Toby Oliver is a special needs pet, so please inquire about his specific care requirements. Notes from Toby Oliver's caretakers: No dogs preferably. Toby Oliver limps occasionally due to left rear leg injury from dog bite. Read more about how to adopt Toby Oliver on Petfinder.

