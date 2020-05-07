Give mom a one-of-a-kind gift for Mother’s Day!

SAN ANTONIO – You may not be able to take mom out to dinner for Mother’s Day, but you can treat her to a wine tasting at a vineyard, virtually! Becker Vineyards is doing virtual wine tastings live from their Facebook. All you have to do is order their Mother’s Day three pack of wine and join them for three separate virtual tastings where they discuss and taste one bottle during each tasting.

The winery is offering a Mother’s Day special, a three pack of wine, featuring their 2017 Jolie Rosé, 2016 Fleur Sauvage and their 2017 Culinaria. A box of their lavender products can, also, be purchased and delivered for Mother’s Day. This package includes a lavender face mask, lavender spray, lavender soap and more.

Facebook live virtual tastings schedule:

2017 Jolie Rosé Monday, May 11 at 5:30 p.m.

2016 Fleur Sauvage Wednesday, May 13 at 5:30 p.m.

2017 Culinaria Friday, May 15 at 5:30 p.m.

They recommend ordering the wine as soon as you can to make sure the order has arrived in time for the virtual tastings.

For more information on the Mother’s Day special and Becker Vineyards click here.