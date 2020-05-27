Big Adventure May: Animal World & Snake Farm Zoo reopens Friday

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

NEW BRAUNFELS – Looking for a fun family activity?

Animal World & Snake Farm Zoo will reopen at 10 a.m. this Friday, May 29.

The zoo in New Braunfels will have social distancing reminders throughout the facility, and will provide face masks.

To keep visitors safe, occupancy is down to 25%.

If you purchase tickets online in advance, you will be guaranteed to enter the zoo Friday.

Fun camel trivia facts:

Question No. 1: What is in a camel’s hump?

Answer: Fat is stored in a camel’s hump.

Question No. 2: How many gallons of water can a camel drink at one time?

Answer: A camel can drink about 40 gallons of water at one time.

Question No. 3: How fast can a camel run?

Answer: Camels can run up to 45 miles per hour.

