5 ways to throw the ultimate backyard wedding

SAN ANTONIO – With COVID-19 forcing soon-to-be brides and grooms to cancel their weddings, local venues are offering packages for social distancing and they are open for business.

River Rock Event Center in Fair Oaks is offering an all-inclusive deal for less than 50 guests, food and venue.

“You’ll get all of that for $5000,” Di-Anna Arias, Don Strange Ranch says.

Scenic Springs in Grey Forest is offering a deal for a “backyard” themed wedding. They have a cottage on the grounds for a little wedding getaway for a small guest list to stay the night and enjoy an outdoor wedding set-up.

Mitzi Gutierrez, Bride on a Budget Event Planners, shares her 5 tips for DIY backyard weddings (if you’re deciding to skip a venue).

1. Limit guests to 10 or less

2. Rent a hill country Airbnb for a nice yard setting (you just have to pay for one night)

3. Shop at craft stores for your own decor

4. Hire a private musician with a single instrument to add some elegance to the setting

5. Hire professional photographers to live stream your wedding for the family and friends you could not invite