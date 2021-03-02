Sound Session: Musician, US Army veteran releases new single

SAN ANTONIO – He’s a US Army veteran and a country musician. Now Chuck Wimer is sharing his new single, “Homerun,” with SA Live in a special Sound Session virtual performance.

“’Homerun’ is kind of the story of my life and my brother’s life combined,” Wimer said. “My brother was a baseball player, so that’s where I took a lot of the metaphor from.”

Wimer said it’s also about his time in the military, growing up in Arizona and how no matter how bad it looks, “things are good.”

Listen to the song and learn more about Wimer in the video above. You can follow him on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube, and visit his website for more music.

