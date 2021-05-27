Live from the Southside: Taco Haven Steves Ave. serves up Mexican food favorites

SAN ANTONIO – With every dish she makes, Vanessa Sandoval tries to impress her grandmother. Sandoval is one of the owners of Taco Haven Steves Ave., a three-generation-run business on San Antonio’s South Side.

This month, in partnership with Live from the Southside Magazine, Taco Haven Steves Ave. joined SA Live to feature one of its most popular dishes, the “Ralphie Special.”

The restaurant has been serving up Mexican cuisine since 1969. Watch the video above to learn how it all started.

You can find Taco Haven on Instagram and see their full menu on their website. For more information on Live from the Southside Magazine and its partnership with KSAT, click here.