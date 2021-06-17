Score a KSAT Fiesta medal at these locations

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Viva Fiesta! Looking to snag a 2021 KSAT Fiesta medal?

Caliber Auto Care has partnered with KSAT 12 to give out Fiesta medals.

The first 500 people who purchase a full synthetic or Mobile 1 oil change will receive one KSAT Fiesta medal and one Caliber Auto Care Fiesta medal, plus a coupon for 25% off an oil change.

This promotion is running now through June 30, while supplies last.

Caliber Auto Care locations participating in the promotion include 10330 Potranco Road, 11906 Alamo Ranch Parkway 12596 Bandera Road.

There will be a KSAT12 medal, SA Live medal, Adam Caskey Thermometer Thursday medal, Texas Eats medal and Weather Authority.

Related Fiesta articles:

Fiesta events for June 17: Fiesta Fiesta, Taste of the Republic

Ad

Watch Fiesta Fiesta on KSAT 12 June 17 at 8 p.m.

2021 Fiesta user guide and schedule of events