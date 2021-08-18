Partly Cloudy icon
SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Aerial City Studio, National Fajita Day with La Familia Cortez, Wild Wednesday, deals & more

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

Happy National Fajita Day!
Happy National Fajita Day! (Pixabay 2021)

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, aerial acrobatics, Wild Wednesday, National Fajita Day and more.

La Familia Cortez has an all-you-can-eat fajita deal at Mi Familia today for National Fajita Day! Check out their website here.

Aerial City Studio is teaching Jen some tips about acrobatics. Watch her go!

Nerdia Cat Makeup & Art shares three fall wedding looks with us for 2021.

It’s Wild Wednesday and Fletcher Reptile & Bird Rescue is introducing us to adoptable animals.

A couple of Deals of the Day you don’t want to miss: $10 all-you-can-eat pizza at Playland Pizza and it’s happy hour all day at Hoppy Monk.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, smart TV or smartphone.

About the Author:

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist and baker who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

email