SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Friday, September 24, 2021

Fiona Gorostiza, SA Live Host

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live,

We are sewing pumpkins with Abby’s Attic and then we are sipping raw, fruit lemonades that are fresh-pressed daily with Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade.

You can find prehistoric fun for the whole family this weekend at Jurassic Quest at the Freeman Coliseum.

Plus, get ready for a good fright and some great drinks! We check out Howl-O-Scream and Spooktacular at Sea World and raise a glass to Bier Fest!

Then, we are slowing down and doing some yoga with EnergyX Fitness and then getting our heart rates up with a cardio workout.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, smart TV or smartphone.

About the Author:

Fiona Gorostiza lights up the airwaves of the Alamo City with her fresh, energetic style, quick wit, and adventurous spirit.

