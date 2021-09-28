Here’s how you can celebrate and contribute to a world of inclusion

Morgan’s Wonderland annual gala is back this year with a chance for you to support its mission all around the world with a virtual gala on KSAT12 and an in-person viewing party at our brand new Morgan’s Wonderland Camp.

Bringing awareness and celebrating inclusion for those with special needs is something many of us are passionate about.

Morgan’s Wonderland, which prides itself on being a theme park with “ everyone can play,” strives to bring together guests of all ages and all abilities through the power of inclusive play.

Each year, Morgan’s Wonderland holds a gala that aims to continue that quest. It’s back this year with a chance for anyone around the world to support its mission.

The gala, which is virtual, will be on KSAT 12, along with an in-person viewing party at the brand new Morgan’s Wonderland Camp.

“It’s a big fundraiser for us because Morgan’s Inclusion Initiative is about bringing all the different elements that we do, to bring about inclusion and accessibility (to) our friends with special needs,” said Gordan Hartman, founder of Morgan’s Wonderland.

All benefits will go to Morgan’s Inclusion Initiative, a 501c3 nonprofit that improves the quality of life for individuals of all ages and abilities through initiatives that produce fully inclusive, ultra-accessible experiences.

Tune into KSAT 12 on Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. to support and celebrate inclusion.

To learn more about Morgan’s Wonderland gala and volunteering opportunities, click or tap here.