As seen on SA Live - Friday, November 19, 2021

Turn your turkey leftovers into the ultimate burrito

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, it’s day five of our Thanksgiving Prep Week and it’s all about making the best with your leftovers!

We’re making the ultimate burrito with your turkey leftovers with the chef from Domingo Restaurant.

Burn those leftover Thanksgiving calories with help from Sherri Braxton with Sherri Braxton Fitness.

Leftover sweet potatoes or apple pie? Cakes Couture is here to help create some delicious desserts from those leftovers.

It’s the 11th Annual Turkey for Troops event and we’re taking you to Toyota of Boerne for all the details.

Make sure your pets are feeling their best--Eagle Veterinary Hospital is helping to detect pain for your furry loved ones.

Get your holiday gift list ready, Dillard’s is here with their customer favorites.

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend:

1. Ice skating kicks off today at Travis Park - Rotary Ice Rink

2. Free Turkeys - New Life Christian Center

3. Santa’s Workshop - Free photos with Santa

4. UTSA Football game - Saturday @ 2:30 p.m.

5. Boerne Handmade Market - vendors, food + more

6. Zoo Lights - camel rides, light shows + more

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, smart TV or smartphone.

You can watch the full show in the video below.