As Seen on SA Live - Thursday, August 24, 2023

KSAT’s newest staff member, KPC halftime preview, mimosas for moms & more

Avery Meurer, SA Live Intern

We check out a mimosas for moms event! (Shutterstock/BFarms)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., we reveal KSAT’s newest staff member, Somerset High School cheer and Silver Dancers previews their halftime performance for KSAT Pigskin Classic, we check out this event where moms can get mimosas and more.

For National Dog Day, we went to see pictures of your pup! Send them in here, and you might see them later in the show!

Our host, Jen Tobias-Struski, takes us to Starline Costumes to reveal KSAT’s newest staff member! And don’t miss his live premiere at the SA Live KSAT Pigskin Classic Pep Rally.

The Somerset High School cheerleaders and Silver Dancers are here to give us a preview of what they will be performing this Saturday at the KSAT Pigskin Classic.

The Thomas Jefferson High School band will also be performing at KSAT Pigskin Classic during their game at halftime and we get a sneak peek at what they will be playing.

Earlier in the week, we visited Savvy Sliders to talk about their grand opening event, and today Jen Tobias-Struski highlights their yummy custard shakes and desserts.

Our friend, David Elder, takes us on a Texas Eats trip to authentic Texas BBQ in the heart of the Hill Country at Black Board Bar B Q.

Looking to relax as the back-to-school season begins? This Mom-osa event is just what you need to kick back and shop from mom-owned small businesses!

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.

About the Author:

Avery Meurer is a Producer Trainee for SA Live. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.

