As seen on SA Live - Thursday, October 5, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we have a Celebrity Chat with Deborah Norville, The Golden Speck makes pumpkin calligraphy, a preview of Big Texas Comicon, Halloween headpieces from Happy Chick Beauty Designs and Jen takes us to the Vinos & Tacos Festival.

It’s National Be Nice Day and we want you to share your random acts of kindness. Send in your comment here and you might see it later in the show.

Deborah Norville from Inside Edition is in town today for a local event about mental health and we got a chance to chat with her about her favorite things in San Antonio!

Happy Chick Beauty Designs has been creating headpiece designs for San Antonio for 11 years and they join us to show off their newest Halloween and Dia De Los Muertos designs.

The Vinos & Tacos Festival is a fun and educational experience where San Antonionians can learn about authentic wines crafted in Mexico and sample tacos from local food trucks. Click here to get your ticket.

If you’re looking for fun this weekend, the Big Texas Comicon is a local event where you can meet your favorite celebrities, and we get a preview of some of the fun events that will be there.

Learn how to decorate your pumpkins in style with The Golden Speck’s calligraphy workshop on October 8. Check out some of their fun designs here.

