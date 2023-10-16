60º
As seen on SA Live - Monday, October 16, 2023

Yuengling Beer Oktoberfest pairings, celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, fall fashion, Halloween baking + more

Avery Meurer, SA Live Intern

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

Yuengling Beer is making a splash with their limited edition Oktoberfest Beer! (Glazer's Beer and Beverage of Texas + D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.)

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we’re feeling fall, ya’ll! We’re sharing Oktoberfest pairings and a fun fall event on the River Walk, fall fashion, Halloween baking and more.

Yuengling Beer is America’s oldest brewery and they’re teaming up with local social media influencer Chris Flores to show off their authentic German pairings you can find today through Oct. 22 at the San Antonio Oktoberfest down at the River Walk.

Chasing Camilla Boutique is a Latina-owned business and we’re highlighting their unique clothing and accessories to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

Adesuwa Elaiho is a local baker who makes custom cakes perfect for any event with her business, Asukar Cafe, and she chats with us about starring in the Food Network’s “Halloween Baking Championship.”

Defiant Boutique is bringing in sample pieces from their newest fall collection and when you use their promo code SALIVE, you can get 15 percent off your online order.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.

