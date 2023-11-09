As seen on SA Live - Thursday, November 9, 2023

We're learning how you can help share shoes next Thursday!

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., we chat with Garrett T. Capps about his upcoming performance at the Lonesome Rose, Becky’s Unique Sweets has Thanksgiving desserts, Share the Shoes is back and Jen has all the details, we try brunch from a veteran-owned business and the San Antonio Public Library is here to show us their fall programs.

Veterans Day is on Saturday and we want you to continue sending love to the veterans and active-duty military members in your life! Share your comments and photos here and you might see it later in the show.

The Lonesome Rose is celebrating five years of fun with a week of events, including a musical performance by Garrett T. Capps who joins us to chat about its history.

KSAT Community is highlighting Zapatos and the San Antonio Police Department who are teaming up to host a Share the Shoes drive next Thursday and our Jen Tobias-Struski is giving us all of the details.

Box St. All Day is a veteran-owned business that is opening a second location in Hemisfair and we’re taking a look at their all-day brunch menu.

Becky’s Unique Sweets (B.U. Sweets) is showing us their Thanksgiving desserts perfect for the fall season and you can place your order here.

The San Antonio Public Library joins us to talk about their fall programs for children, including LEGO Club, fun crafts and Story Time!

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.