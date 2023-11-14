66º
SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Thanksgiving dinner without the turkey, vintage fall decor from around the globe + Boerne Handmade Market

Avery Meurer, SA Live Intern

Check out this fall decor from a local business. (Pixabay, Pixabay 2023)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., Mona’s Cuisine brings in alternative Thanksgiving recipes, Jen takes us to Rancho Diaz where they have vintage fall decor from around the globe and we get a sneak peek at Boerne Handmade Market’s items perfect for early holiday shopping.

What is a must-have at your Thanksgiving table? Vote here and you’ll see the results later in the show.

If you want a traditional Thanksgiving dinner without the turkey, Mona’s Cuisine brings in alternative recipes your family will love.

Want to holiday shop early? Boerne Handmade Market is happening this Friday and Saturday, and they join us to talk about some of the great handmade items you can find there.

Our host, Jen Tobias-Struski is traveling to Rancho Diaz to take a look at their vintage fall decor perfect for the Thanksgiving season.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.

