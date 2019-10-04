The Burton Ball swings back into town

SAN ANTONIO - Are you a die hard Tim Burton fan? Then take this quiz and head to the Tim Burton Ball this weekend in San Antonio.

Ktrynka Rangel creates some spooky kids crafts with David Elder and Fiona Gorostiza like the ones they will be making at the event.

Well, "Did you ever dance with the devil in the pale moonlight?" If you haven't and don't recognize that quote you can still have a great time at the Tim Burton Ball! It is the longest running Tim Burton themed event in South Texas. The event celebrates the works of the famous director and encourages those who attend to dress up.

The Burton Ball begins at 6 p.m. at The Rock Box and will be featuring spooky dance music, creepy décor, film projections, food, live Burton themed art, vendors, themed drinks and a costume contest with over $500 in cash and prizes. The under 18 years of age costume contest sign-up is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and the adult costume contest sign-up is from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

For more information on the Burton Ball click here.

