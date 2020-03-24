Gregg Popovich remains committed to coaching Team USA in 2021 olympics

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich remains committed to coach the US Men’s Basketball Team in the Tokyo Olympics, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst.

The games were officially postponed until 2021 on Tuesday due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Popovich agreed to coach Team USA through the 2020 games, but USA Basketball managing director Jerry Colangelo told ESPN the program’s leadership will stay on until 2021.

It remains to be seen how the suspension of this NBA season will affect preparations in the future.

If the NBA calendar changes or is pushed back, it may cause some dates to conflict with the Tokyo games. No future dates have been announced.

Team USA preparations for Tokyo were set to begin in late July in Las Vegas.

There were also exhibitions tentatively scheduled in Shanghai before the games. All those dates have been postponed.

