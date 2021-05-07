Rays score 7 runs in 8th to complete 4-game sweep of Angels

Tampa Bay Rays' Mike Zunino, left, celebrates his home run with Willy Adames during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Mike Zunino and the Tampa Bay Rays once again were able to rally against the Los Angeles Angels' bullpen.

Zunino's home run in the seventh inning began Tampa Bay's comeback Thursday night. Brett Phillips continued the momentum with two hits during a seven-run eighth as the Rays completed a four-game sweep with an 8-3 victory.

“We were kind of biding our time, keeping it close and then when the big hit comes we ultimately find a way to win,” manager Kevin Cash said after the defending AL champions extending their winning streak to five.

The Angels capped one of the most stunning days in franchise history by blowing a late three-run lead and dropping their fifth straight. Los Angeles began the day with a surprising move when it cut Albert Pujols, abruptly ending the 41-year-old superstar slugger’s decade-long tenure with the team.

Pujols, a three-time NL MVP for St. Louis, was in the final season of a 10-year, $240 million contract with the Angels, but was batting only .198 with five homers and 12 RBIs in 24 games.

The move didn't appear to affect the Angels early on as Andrew Heaney pitched 6 2/3 innings and stymied the Rays with 10 strikeouts while allowing only four hits. But the bullpen imploded.

“It has been a weird week, that’s for sure, with lots of guys coming in and leaving. We are going through a storm and we have to weather it,” said Mike Mayers, who allowed four runs in one-third of an inning. “We're not winning right now. Tonight landed on me and I take that personally.”

Zunino began the rally quickly after Heaney exited with a solo shot to left field off Mayers (1-2) in the seventh. The Rays then broke it open in the eighth, sending 12 batters to the plate and getting six hits off three Angels pitchers.

