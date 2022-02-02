2022 National Signing Day: San Antonio’s star athletes commit to college athletic programs

SAN ANTONIO – Wednesday is a big day for student-athletes all across the United States.
Today is National Signing Day, when high school athletes commit to play college sports and further both their athletic and academic careers.
Check out some of our coverage below and make sure to email sports@ksat.com to have us add more student-athletes to the list.
2022 COMMIT LIST
BRANDEIS
Trent Williams - commits to Richland College baseball program
Bethany Carlin - commits to Carnegie Mellon basketball program
Aiden Inesta-Rodriguez - commits to University of Houston football program
Tatiana Alaniz - commits to Oklahoma Wesleyan University softball program
Morgan Haywood - commits to Texas Southern track program
Deon Sumpter - commits to Wingate University track program
Michael Thomas - commits to Butler Junior College track program
Dani Gray - commits to St. Mary’s University volleyball program
💙That’s our #statechamp Libero! Dani Gray signed to play VB @StMUvolleyball, we are proud of you @danigrayyy ! 💙#B4L @EllenSeymour9 @geriberger08 @CBruce_Sr @NISD_Athletics @NISDGarcia @Brandeis_Soccer @texasvbi @sa_terrence1 @hinojosa_david @InstantReplaySA pic.twitter.com/yxj3JpBcBt— Brandeis Volleyball (@BrandeisVB08) February 2, 2022
CENTRAL CATHOLIC
Steven Gomez - commits to College of Mount Vincent lacrosse program
Sammy Silva - commits to Wentworth Institute of Technology lacrosse program
HOLMES
Trinity Reyes - commits to Midland College softball program
Christopher Medelez - commits to Texas A&M Kingsville football program
Two Holmes Huskies are going to the next level. Congratulations to Trinity Reyes and @chhhrrriissss! @NISDHolmes @HolmesHuskyFB @SoftballHolmes @InstantReplaySA #NationalSigningDay pic.twitter.com/Ytd3hUKgAR— Larry Ramirez (@LRam2) February 2, 2022
INCARNATE WORD
Hannah Cullum - commits to Seton Hall cross country program
Isabella Gomez - commits to University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown volleyball program
Devin Henry - commits to University of Dallas volleyball program
Xaria Pearson - commits to St. Andrews University volleyball program
Belicia Martinez - commits to McMurray University basketball program
Ciana Rodriguez - commits to Texas Women’s University softball program
JOHNSON
Sophia Smith - commits to Missouri Western State University soccer program
Sierra McDermed - commits to Vassar College basketball program
Samuel Ojuade - commits to Texas A&M Kingsville football program
Benjamin McCreary - commits to West Texas A&M football program
Connor Gillespie - commits to East Texas Baptist football program
Eladio Gonzalez - commits to East Texas Baptist football program
JUDSON
Andre Jones - commits to Eastern New Mexico football program
Marvin Beasley - commits to Blinn College football program
Alan Caracheo - commits to Trinity Valley CC football program
Roel Garcia-Beatty - commits to William Jewell football program
Four more Rockets making their dreams come true through hard work and persistence! Congrats Andre, Marvin, Alan, and Roel. “Don’t let your talents take you, somewhere your character can’t keep you!” @MendozaRocket97 @JudsonISD @JISD_ATHLETICS @JudsonISD pic.twitter.com/7JTIMoLzdf— Coach Soto (@coachsotopop) February 2, 2022
MADISON
Nevon Cooper - commits to Texas A&M Praire View football program
Dallasstar Johnson - commits to St. Mary’s University volleyball program
Seth Lackey - commits to University of Incarnate Word swim program
Melanie Torres - commits to Sul Ross soccer program
Dylan Hummel - commits to Eastern New Mexico baseball prorgam
Kurtis Titerle - commits to Eastern New Mexico baseball program
MEDINA VALLEY
Michael Tomaselli - commits to Hampden-Sydney University football program
Joe Tarvin - commits to Texas A&M Kingsville football program
Seth Bullard - commits University of St. Thomas football program
Kassidee Webb - commits to Lakeland University tennis and volleyball programs.
O’CONNOR
John Locke - commits to Louisiana Tech football program
I will be signing with Louisiana Tech tomorrow at 6pm in the back gym at O’Connor High School! All are welcome! @ocpantherfb @LATechFBREC @SCumbie_LaTech @coachscottparr8 @LATechFB pic.twitter.com/VFTLbfAhIj— John Locke (@JohnLockeOC) February 2, 2022
SOUTHSIDE
Cody Wilkerson - commits to Concordia University football program
STEELE
Shelby Paniagua - commits to St. Mary’s University soccer program
Feleicia Cortazar - commits to Concordia University soccer program
Lena Blake - commits to Southern Mississippi University soccer program
Cody Demont - commits to Cisco Junior College baseball program
Peyton Tolleson - commits to McMurray University baseball program
Ian Garza - commits to Nebraska Weselyn University baseball program
Angel Salazar - commits to Nebraska Weselyn University baseball program
Matthew Dennis - commits to Finlandia University football program
Tevon Cortez - commits to Texas A&M Kingsville football program
Ethan Gates - commits to Texas A&M Kingsville football program
Roderick Johnson - commits to Texas A&M Kingsville football program
Daveon Hook - commits to Rice University football program
Justin Elmore - commits to Air Force Academy football
Christopher Taylor - commits to Trinity Valley CC football program
Teshaun Singleton - commits to Prairie View A&M football program
Busy day at Steele HS with 16 student-athletes signing their NLI. This is @LBlake2022 who’s going to Southern Miss for soccer. @Steele78108 @LadySKsoccer @SouthernMissSoc @InstantReplaySA pic.twitter.com/wFCIbjLcJQ— Larry Ramirez (@LRam2) February 2, 2022
You can see more of our coverage during Wednesday’s sportscasts with Greg Simmons and Larry Ramirez.