2022 National Signing Day: San Antonio’s star athletes commit to college athletic programs

KSAT 12 Sports made the rounds Wednesday, February 2, 2022 as high school athletes signed their names to college athletic programs.

SAN ANTONIO – Wednesday is a big day for student-athletes all across the United States.

Today is National Signing Day, when high school athletes commit to play college sports and further both their athletic and academic careers.

Check out some of our coverage below and make sure to email sports@ksat.com to have us add more student-athletes to the list.

2022 COMMIT LIST

BRANDEIS

Trent Williams - commits to Richland College baseball program

Bethany Carlin - commits to Carnegie Mellon basketball program

Aiden Inesta-Rodriguez - commits to University of Houston football program

Tatiana Alaniz - commits to Oklahoma Wesleyan University softball program

Morgan Haywood - commits to Texas Southern track program

Deon Sumpter - commits to Wingate University track program

Michael Thomas - commits to Butler Junior College track program

Dani Gray - commits to St. Mary’s University volleyball program

CENTRAL CATHOLIC

Steven Gomez - commits to College of Mount Vincent lacrosse program

Ad

Sammy Silva - commits to Wentworth Institute of Technology lacrosse program

HOLMES

Trinity Reyes - commits to Midland College softball program

Christopher Medelez - commits to Texas A&M Kingsville football program

INCARNATE WORD

Hannah Cullum - commits to Seton Hall cross country program

Isabella Gomez - commits to University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown volleyball program

Devin Henry - commits to University of Dallas volleyball program

Xaria Pearson - commits to St. Andrews University volleyball program

Belicia Martinez - commits to McMurray University basketball program

Ciana Rodriguez - commits to Texas Women’s University softball program

JOHNSON

Sophia Smith - commits to Missouri Western State University soccer program

Sierra McDermed - commits to Vassar College basketball program

Samuel Ojuade - commits to Texas A&M Kingsville football program

Benjamin McCreary - commits to West Texas A&M football program

Ad

Connor Gillespie - commits to East Texas Baptist football program

Eladio Gonzalez - commits to East Texas Baptist football program

JUDSON

Andre Jones - commits to Eastern New Mexico football program

Marvin Beasley - commits to Blinn College football program

Alan Caracheo - commits to Trinity Valley CC football program

Roel Garcia-Beatty - commits to William Jewell football program

Four more Rockets making their dreams come true through hard work and persistence! Congrats Andre, Marvin, Alan, and Roel. “Don’t let your talents take you, somewhere your character can’t keep you!” @MendozaRocket97 @JudsonISD @JISD_ATHLETICS @JudsonISD pic.twitter.com/7JTIMoLzdf — Coach Soto (@coachsotopop) February 2, 2022

MADISON

Nevon Cooper - commits to Texas A&M Praire View football program

Dallasstar Johnson - commits to St. Mary’s University volleyball program

Seth Lackey - commits to University of Incarnate Word swim program

Melanie Torres - commits to Sul Ross soccer program

Dylan Hummel - commits to Eastern New Mexico baseball prorgam

Kurtis Titerle - commits to Eastern New Mexico baseball program

MEDINA VALLEY

Michael Tomaselli - commits to Hampden-Sydney University football program

Joe Tarvin - commits to Texas A&M Kingsville football program

Ad

Seth Bullard - commits University of St. Thomas football program

Kassidee Webb - commits to Lakeland University tennis and volleyball programs.

O’CONNOR

John Locke - commits to Louisiana Tech football program

I will be signing with Louisiana Tech tomorrow at 6pm in the back gym at O’Connor High School! All are welcome! @ocpantherfb @LATechFBREC @SCumbie_LaTech @coachscottparr8 @LATechFB pic.twitter.com/VFTLbfAhIj — John Locke (@JohnLockeOC) February 2, 2022

SOUTHSIDE

Cody Wilkerson - commits to Concordia University football program

STEELE

Shelby Paniagua - commits to St. Mary’s University soccer program

Feleicia Cortazar - commits to Concordia University soccer program

Lena Blake - commits to Southern Mississippi University soccer program

Cody Demont - commits to Cisco Junior College baseball program

Peyton Tolleson - commits to McMurray University baseball program

Ian Garza - commits to Nebraska Weselyn University baseball program

Angel Salazar - commits to Nebraska Weselyn University baseball program

Matthew Dennis - commits to Finlandia University football program

Tevon Cortez - commits to Texas A&M Kingsville football program

Ad

Ethan Gates - commits to Texas A&M Kingsville football program

Roderick Johnson - commits to Texas A&M Kingsville football program

Daveon Hook - commits to Rice University football program

Justin Elmore - commits to Air Force Academy football

Christopher Taylor - commits to Trinity Valley CC football program

Teshaun Singleton - commits to Prairie View A&M football program

You can see more of our coverage during Wednesday’s sportscasts with Greg Simmons and Larry Ramirez.