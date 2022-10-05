San Antonio Gunslingers to host tryouts for 2023 season

The San Antonio Gunslingers are a professional football team that play in the National Arena League. They play home games at Freeman Coliseum.

SAN ANTONIO – Do you have what it takes to play football for a professional team in the Alamo City?

The San Antonio Gunslingers are looking for talented athletes that can play offensive and defensive positions. The organization will be hosting tryouts for the 2023 season.

Showcase your skills, speed, and agility in front of the professional arena football coaching staff for a chance to earn a roster spot.

The tryouts will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday at D1 Training at 17530 Henderson Pass.

Tryouts will consist of one-on-one evaluations with the Gunslingers coaching staff. Participants will receive an official 2023 Gunslingers tryout T-shirt.

The pre-registration fee for the tryouts is $65 or $80 on the day of the event.

For more information, click here.

