Scholar Athlete: Juliana De Luna, Incarnate Word High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Juliana De Luna of Incarnate Word High School.

Juliana is a four-year member of the varsity softball team. She was named First-Team All-District the last two seasons and was named First-Team All-State as a junior. Last year, she was Team MVP, District MVP and made the State All-Tournament Team. Juliana performs community service through Scholars and Athletes Serving Others. Juliana maintains a 4.0 GPA, will play collegiate softball for Emporia State University and will major in Criminal Justice.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“My fondest memory of high school has to be during spring break softball trip my freshman year. I think that was one of the best teams we had. Going into it, I was super excited it was my first year. We came back and they told us about COVID and it cut off our entire season. We went into that trip not even having a clue about it and just made some of the best memories with some of my favorite friends.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

“Find a way to balance academics, athletics and your social life. Have a good set schedule.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I plan to attend Emporia State University in Kansas. I’m going to continue playing softball and majoring in Criminal Justice. I always found documentaries very interesting and learning about what goes on behind the scenes.”

