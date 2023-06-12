Scholar Athlete: Giana Hilliard, Incarnate Word High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Giana Hilliard of Incarnate Word High School.

Giana is a member of the varsity volleyball, basketball, softball and track and field squads. She’s been named Academic All-State in volleyball and basketball and is a district champ in track and field. Giana is also a sand volleyball champion. She’s a member of the National Honor Society, the National Society of High School Scholars and the Rosary Club. She performs community service through Haven for Hope, the Food Bank, and St. Luke Catholic School Summer Camps. Giana maintains a 4.0 GPA and will be attending Schreiner University to play collegiate volleyball and major in Sports Management and Exercise Science.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“My fondest memory of high school is being able to start the season off by surpassing my 1,000 kills and after all season long I worked hard to also finish my season with 1,000 digs.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

“Rest up your body. With that and athletics, make sure you are going one hundred percent and always give it your all.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I will be playing collegiate volleyball for Schreiner University in Kerrville where I will major in Sports Management and Exercise Science to fulfill a dream of Physical Therapy or Occupational Therapy.”

