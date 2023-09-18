Scholar Athlete: Gianna Felan, Holy Cross High School

Meet Instant Replay's latest Scholar Athlete of the Week!! Check out IR live every Sunday at 11pm on KSAT 12 to see who will be awarded next!

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Gianna Felan of Holy Cross High School.

Gianna is a four-year member of the varsity volleyball team where she was co-captain for one year. She’s also a four-year member of the varsity soccer team and co-captain for two years. She’s played varsity track and field for one year. Gianna was named Second-Team All-District for volleyball last season and Second-Team All-District for soccer her sophomore and junior years. She’s the Student Council Parliamentarian, a member of the National Honor Society, Campus Ministry and is a school ambassador. Gianna maintains a 4.2 grade point average, is ranked second in her class and performs community service at the San Antonio Food Bank and St. James Parish. Gianna plans to play collegiate volleyball and major in dentistry.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I really enjoyed my time at Holy Cross. I think sports really brought me closer to the student athletes. It brought me closer into the community and coming to a small school, I really enjoyed connecting with my classmates. Volleyball is my main sport. I liked how we stuck with our traditions, made some new traditions and seeing our teammates grow with each other.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

“Time management is really key. Even in class, even if you have a game, make an agenda and stick to that agenda. Prioritize your work before athletics.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I plan to go to Texas State University and major in dentistry. It always intrigued me when I was little.”

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 for over 20 years and is an award-winning producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com