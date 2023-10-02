Scholar Athlete: Jenna Maciel, Highlands High School

Meet Instant Replay's latest Scholar Athlete of the Week!! Check out IR live every Sunday at 11pm on KSAT 12 to see who will be awarded next!

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Jenna Maciel of Highlands High School.

Jenna is the co-captain and four-year member of the varsity cross country and track and field teams. She’s also a four-year member of the varsity soccer team and a member of the varsity volleyball team. She was named First-Team All-District and Academic All-State in soccer and Academic All-State for track and field. Jenna is in the National Honor Society, the Upward Bound Math and Science Club and has been a three-year Secretary of the Student Council. Jenna maintains a 4.0 GPA and is ranked in the top five percent of her class. Jenna plans to attend Texas A&M University in College Station where she will major in Electronic Systems Engineering Technology.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“My cross country meets and my soccer games have been some of my favorite memories from high school. My soccer games have been very team active, we’ve been a really fun group. My cross country meets have been the same, they are like family. My coaches act like my second parents.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

“Always take accountability for your grades. Don’t take too much time blaming the world, blaming teachers. Always take accountability for what you can do to better your grades.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“After high school I want to attend Texas A&M University in College Station and major in Electronic Systems Engineering Technology so that after college I can become a robotic engineer. I’ve always been into mechanics and I like being hands on.”

WHAT MESSAGE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR PARENTS?

“The message to my parents would be that I love them and their support is how I’ve gotten here and I couldn’t have got here without them.”

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 for over 20 years and is an award-winning producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com