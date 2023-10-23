Scholar Athlete: Gabriella Gamboa, McCollum High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Gabriella Gamboa of McCollum High School.

Gabriella is a four-year member of the varsity volleyball and basketball teams. She was named Second-Team All-District for volleyball last season and Academic All-District three years in a row. She was also named Academic All-District the last three years for basketball. Gabriella has performed community service through the San Antonio Food Bank, the San Antonio Sports Foundation and is a Life Skills Partner at McCollum. She maintains a 3.4 grade point average and is ranked in the top 25 percent of her class. Gabriella plans to play collegiate volleyball, study Criminology and pursue a career in Criminal Justice.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“My favorite memories definitely has to be being on varsity my four years, then getting Player of the Game for RC Audio then of course, Instant Replay Scholar Athlete of the Week. It has all been special. I’m a multi-sport athlete and continuing to do the best I can has always been fun.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

“Stay on top of all of your work, be a good athlete on the court and in your classes and stay out of trouble.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I’m definitely going to college to play volleyball and I’m going to study Criminal Justice. My dad is an officer so I think I’ve always been around it so it’s what has interested me the most.”

WHAT MESSAGE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR PARENTS OR TEACHERS OR COACHES?

“To both of my parents, thank you for the endless support that you have always given me and throughout everything I have done.”

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 for over 20 years and is an award-winning producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com