Scholar Athlete: Matthew Martinez, Young Men’s Leadership Academy

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Matthew Martinez from the Young Men’s Leadership Academy.

Matthew is a four-year member of the varsity football team. He’s also a three-year member of the varsity track and field squad and has been the team manager of the varsity basketball team for the last three seasons. He’s a member of the National Honor Society, he performs community service through Holy Name Catholic Church as a Shine Youth Group Leader and has taken part in the St. Gerard’s Parish Toy Drive the last two years. Matthew maintains a 4.28 grade point average and is ranked second in his class. Matthew plans to attend the University of Texas in Austin where he will major in Business and become a Sports Agent.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“Has to be coming here during the summer working out with the guys. Last year, playing Carrizo Springs, we were down the whole game and beat them by one. That was a crazy game.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

“Just have good time management. Find what is a priority and do it. Don’t procrastinate and get the work done.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I plan to attend the University of Texas in Austin and major in Business and become a sports agent. I knew I couldn’t continue to play football since I’m not the biggest guy out there but I still want to be apart of sports in some capacity. I got the idea from watching the movie Jerry Maguire.”

WHAT MESSAGE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR PARENTS OR TEACHERS OR COACHES?

“To my mom, for always pushing me through everything. I almost quit football in middle school because it was too hard. She pushed me through and I’m grateful for her. She always pushed me to be better in everything that I do. I’m truly grateful.”

