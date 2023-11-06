Scholar Athlete: Jeremiah Conaway, Young Men’s Leadership Academy

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Jeremiah Conaway from the Young Men’s Leadership Academy.

Jeremiah is a four-year member of the varsity football team, the varsity track team and is a three-year member of the varsity basketball team. Jeremiah earned the Jon Wayne Player of the Week Award earlier this season. He’s a member of the National Honor Society, the SAISD Student Advisory Committee, the Texas State Junior Classic League Latin Competition and YMLA Houses. He also performs community service through Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. Jeremiah maintains a 3.83 GPA and is ranked fourth in his class. Jeremiah plans to attend college, major in Psychology and become a Clinical Psychiatrist.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I definitely say Freshman year, getting ready for that first scrimmage on varsity, just the feeling going into it being very excited, especially after Covid, preparing that summer going into it. It might have been the most important summer of my life.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

“Understand you are a student athlete. The student comes first, get your work done in order to even play. Don’t take for granted the academics.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I plan to go to college and continue my studies in Psychology and become a Clinical Psychiatrist. Mental health issues are a very big thing especially athletes and people all around the world and I want to help with that. I know others and people who are close to me that do pertain to that.”

WHAT MESSAGE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR PARENTS OR TEACHERS OR COACHES?

“My parents first and foremost, they help make sure I’m staying on top of my grades because if I don’t have good grades, I won’t be able to do sports or different clubs that I enjoy. So, they make sure I stay disciplined in that area.”

