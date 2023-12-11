Scholar Athlete: Saleen Burkett, East Central High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Saleen Burkett of East Central High School.

Saleen has been a member of the varsity golf team since 2021. She’s also a member of the Culinary Program. She was named Academic All-District three years in a row. She’s a member of the National Honor Society, the National Society of High School Scholars, the Family Career Community Leaders of America and is an AP Scholar. Saleen also performs community service through East Central High School and Roy P. Benavidez Elementary School. She maintains a 4.0 GPA and is ranked in the top eight percent of her class. Saleen plans to play collegiate golf, major in Criminal Justice and become an Investigative Analyst for the United States Secret Service.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I would say my favorite memory of high school is just being able to make new friends and meet new people and make good relationships with the staff and teachers. Those memories I had with them and created with them is something that is important to me.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

“Try to be consistent as possible. Manage your time right and know that school work can be time consuming. A lot of people don’t want to put the time in but try to stay committed to it as much as possible.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I plan to be in the ROTC program at the university I decide to go to. I plan to major in Criminal Justice. I want to become a Secret Service Agent when I graduate college. My father is actually in the Secret Service so I want to take after him. I’ve seen everything he’s done and it’s intrigued me and I really want to try and do the same thing he’s doing.”

WHAT MESSAGE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR PARENTS OR TEACHERS OR COACHES?

“I want to send a special message to my parents - my dad always pushed me to be the best that I can be. For my mom, for always helping me out as well and giving me advice throughout the school year when things get hard.”

