Scholar Athlete: Emery Espinoza, East Central High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Emery Espinoza of East Central High School.

Emery has been the captain of the varsity basketball team since 2020. She’s also been on the varsity lacrosse and track teams. She was named First-Team All-District last season, Academic All-District and was the offensive MVP in basketball. She’s a member of the National Honor Society and the Mayor’s Fitness Council where she once served as ambassador. Emery maintains a 95 GPA and is ranked in the top 12 of her class. Emery plans to attend college and major in Engineering.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“My favorite memory of high school was when we played our first district home game in years.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

“I suggest to keep going to your classes, keep pushing through, focus on school before your athletics or you won’t be able to play.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I plan to play collegiate basketball and major in Engineering for Aerospace or Architectural Engineering.”

WHAT MESSAGE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR PARENTS OR TEACHERS OR COACHES?

“To my mom, for always being there for me, always spending time at my games, taking me to my practices and making sure I’m healthy and ready to play.”

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 for over 20 years and is an award-winning producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com