Scholar Athlete: Audrey Malbrough, Veterans Memorial High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Audrey Malbrough of Veterans Memorial High School.

Audrey is the captain and four-year member of the varsity cross country team where she holds the school record for the fastest female 5K. Audrey was named Second-Team All-State. She’s the Secretary of the National Honor Society and Technical Theater. She also performs community service through Baptist Temple Church, the Food Bank and The Page Turners. Audrey maintains a 3.98 GPA and is ranked 20th in her class. Audrey plans to attend college and major in Business Management and start her own Real Estate business.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“My favorite memories are my regular practices, running with my team is just a really fun experience, being able to laugh and hangout and still get a good workout in. I’ve had so many wonderful memories here. I first came here during Covid and it was an experience not being able to run with your full team. It was really fun, I’ve grown a lot and met a lot of new people.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

“Focus on your school work, there’s always time for tutoring and getting your extra workouts in.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I plan to get a major in Business Management and start my own Real Estate business. I’ve always been interest in the process in how houses are sold, how they’re created - I find it very interesting.”

WHAT MESSAGE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR PARENTS OR TEACHERS OR COACHES?

“I would like to thank all my friends, my family and my coaches. They’ve all helped me along the way, they’ve always motivated me and encouraged me to do my best.”

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 for over 20 years and is an award-winning producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com