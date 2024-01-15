Scholar Athlete: Alfred De Leon, Veterans Memorial High School

Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Alfred De Leon of Veterans Memorial High School.

Alfred is a two-year member of the varsity football team and varsity soccer team. He’s also a member of the varsity track team. He was named Academic All-District and First-Team Academic All-State for football. Alfred was twice named Academic All-District for Soccer and Second-Team All-District. He’s also a member of the National Honor Society, PALS and the Cyber Security Program. Alfred maintains a 4.0 GPA and is ranked seventh in his class. Alfred plans to attend Texas Christian University and will study Cyber Security and Information Technology.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“My favorite memories from high school are being able to play on the football field and soccer field with my teammates and my brothers. These past four years have been amazing. I’ve met new people, made new friends, built new connections with my family members that I never thought I would. I’m just happy these last four years have happened.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

“Take things one step at a time. Focus on athletics when you’re in athletics and focus on your school work when you’re in school; don’t mix and match because it will get overwhelming.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I plan on attending Texas Christian University up in Ft. Worth and studying Cyber Security and Information Technology. I love technology and since I was little I always loved to figure the reasons why things work the way they do and to make things more secure.”

WHAT MESSAGE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR PARENTS OR TEACHERS OR COACHES?

“I want to thank both of my parents. They really helped me through a lot, even when I was down and disappointed in myself. I was able to bounce back because of their support and their love .”

