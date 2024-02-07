Scholar Athlete: Nicholas Galus, Holmes High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Nicholas Galus of Holmes High School.

Nicholas is a three-year member and defensive captain of the varsity football team. He’s also a member of the varsity swim team, varsity track team and he’s the team captain of the UIL Computer Science Club. He was named First-Team Academic All-District and Second-Team Academic All-State. He’s a member of the National Honor Society and is a second degree black belt. Nicholas maintains a 4.0 GPA and is ranked eighth in his class. Nicholas plans to attend the United States Air Force Academy and major in Computer Engineering.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I’ve enjoyed all of it but the most notable are the high school football games, all the varsity games, all the pep rallies and the atmosphere at those events.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

“Time management. Focus on your academics before your sports. Prioritize your grades over anything else. Make sure to turn your work in on time and stay on top of your classes.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“My plan is to major in Computer Engineering at the United States Air Force Academy. It’s been my lifelong dream to follow in my dad’s footsteps.”

WHAT MESSAGE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR PARENTS OR TEACHERS OR COACHES?

“I want to say thank you to my parents, my family, my friends, coaches, teachers - thank you for everything you’ve done and how I was able to get to this point.”

